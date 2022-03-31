Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,659. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

