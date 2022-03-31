Carbon Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69,321.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. Carbon has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $69,321.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carbon has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.79 or 0.07171539 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,756.43 or 1.00111237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053826 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,583,140 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.