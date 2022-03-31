CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,188,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 201,453 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

PRTS opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $375.41 million, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 2.61.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $138.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

