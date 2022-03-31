Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAST. Stephens cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 137,491 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 138,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.56. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.