Cashaa 24 Hour Volume Reaches $228,632.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Cashaa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Cashaa has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $228,632.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cashaa Profile

CAS is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Buying and Selling Cashaa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

