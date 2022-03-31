CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 658,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,053. The firm has a market cap of $124.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.
