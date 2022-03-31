Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Cap of $361.92 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $361.92 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.84 or 0.07222815 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,571.39 or 1.00325978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045368 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,766,925,039 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,166,233 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

