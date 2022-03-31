Chardan Capital Cuts Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $37.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 467.48% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.
TSHA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.52. 319,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $27.00.
About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.