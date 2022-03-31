Chardan Capital Cuts Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $37.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 467.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

TSHA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.52. 319,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

