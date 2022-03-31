Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Now Covered by Summit Insights

Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.92.

NASDAQ CHKP remained flat at $$138.26 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after acquiring an additional 252,213 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,109 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,341,000 after acquiring an additional 136,035 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

