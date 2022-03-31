Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $104.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

