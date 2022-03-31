Civitas Price Up 4% This Week (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Civitas has a total market cap of $50,803.01 and approximately $28.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001082 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,532,892 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

