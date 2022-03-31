Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CRXT traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $1.50. 7,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,746. Clarus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

