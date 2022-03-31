Claudia Jaramillo Sells 11,628 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE SLB traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.31. 11,596,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,726,324. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,922,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 124.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.
Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
