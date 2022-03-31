Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.64. 378,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,722. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.97.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $52,844,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.