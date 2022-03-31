Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stake Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Clean Harbors worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 86,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,009,000 after buying an additional 48,258 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $112.60 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

