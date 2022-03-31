CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Trading Up 7.4%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 258,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 569,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Several research firms have commented on DOC. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The firm has a market cap of C$250.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

