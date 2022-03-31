CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CNO opened at $25.31 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $850,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 106,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.