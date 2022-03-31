Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.87. Compass shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 6,528 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COMP. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -3.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

