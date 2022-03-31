Conceal Market Capitalization Hits $3.60 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $128,406.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,792.60 or 1.00073993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00063155 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00321737 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00135375 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00045010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,803,801 coins and its circulating supply is 11,893,723 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

