Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Short Interest Down 22.8% in March

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 234,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,425 shares of company stock valued at $109,692 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,201,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 290,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 98,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 236,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 94,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.37. 219,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,441. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.