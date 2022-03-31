CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Sees Large Volume Increase

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 82,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 747,124 shares.The stock last traded at $10.98 and had previously closed at $10.13.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.96.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

