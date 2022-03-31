CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Sees Large Volume Increase

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 82,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 747,124 shares.The stock last traded at $10.98 and had previously closed at $10.13.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
