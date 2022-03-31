COTI Price Tops $0.27 (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. COTI has a market cap of $279.68 million and approximately $66.40 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.95 or 0.07222949 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,758.33 or 0.99997411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00045539 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

