Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Director Stephen Nesbit Acquires 171,800 Shares

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) Director Stephen Nesbit bought 171,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $147,748.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CREX stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 960,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 million, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 756,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 254,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 1,481.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 157,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Creative Realities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

