Cred Hits Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million (LBA)

Cred (LBA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Cred has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $57,496.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00107175 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred (LBA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

