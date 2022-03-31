Critical Comparison: Provident Acquisition (PAQC) vs. Its Peers

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) is one of 691 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Provident Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Provident Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Provident Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Acquisition Competitors 179 692 987 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 66.35%. Given Provident Acquisition’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Acquisition and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Acquisition N/A $10.60 million 8.36 Provident Acquisition Competitors $1.17 billion $59.24 million -22.54

Provident Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Provident Acquisition. Provident Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Acquisition N/A -63.00% 5.48% Provident Acquisition Competitors 34.68% -22.50% 2.29%

Summary

Provident Acquisition peers beat Provident Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

