Crown 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,804.00 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $12,804.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,576.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.00825301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00206423 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020084 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,380,251 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

