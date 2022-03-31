Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.0878 on Major Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $240,405.45 and approximately $702.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 85.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

