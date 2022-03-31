Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Reaches $0.0263 on Top Exchanges

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $18,031.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00046841 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.23 or 0.07233033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,521.85 or 0.99877530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00045579 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,072,056 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

