CryptoSoul Hits 1-Day Volume of $960.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $751,086.81 and $960.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00204903 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001006 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00028489 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00406819 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00050920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

