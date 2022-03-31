CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Stock analysts at Sidoti started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CSWI stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $118.13. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average is $123.75.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

