Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) President Sells $43,281.00 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CWK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 590,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,913. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.
About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
