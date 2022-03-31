Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) President Sells $43,281.00 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CWK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 590,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,913. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $31,507,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 125,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,390,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,844,000 after acquiring an additional 482,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 986,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,947,000 after acquiring an additional 324,128 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

