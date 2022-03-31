CWV Chain Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CWV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $12.13 million and $9,582.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

