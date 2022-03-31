CyberMiles Hits Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $120,803.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,525.16 or 0.99927329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.64 or 0.00271396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00063428 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00024721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001418 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.