Datamine Market Cap Reaches $329,777.76 (DAM)

Datamine (DAM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $329,777.76 and approximately $6,510.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datamine has traded up 48.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00299242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000619 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $616.06 or 0.01376372 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003088 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,177,599 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.