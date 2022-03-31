Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CAO Sells $44,620.52 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Severance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, William Severance sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00.

NYSE MSP traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 283,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,630. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Datto by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datto by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

