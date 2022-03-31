Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Update

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $43.43 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 102.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

