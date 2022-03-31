Deri Protocol Price Tops $0.0662 on Top Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $10.58 million and $523,007.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00047011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.73 or 0.07150489 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,741.32 or 1.00030576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00046029 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 464,432,436 coins and its circulating supply is 159,936,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

