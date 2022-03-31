dForce Market Capitalization Hits $34.29 Million (DF)

dForce (DF) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. dForce has a total market capitalization of $34.29 million and $3.52 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00036964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00106903 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 414,536,981 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.