Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $24,129,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $24,565,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $18,178,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $12,385,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $11,184,000.

NASDAQ DWACU traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85. Digital World Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $143.53.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, SaaS, fintech, or financial services sector in the Americas.

