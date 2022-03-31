Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Diodes worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Diodes by 177.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after buying an additional 850,971 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth $14,152,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,995 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 10.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,059,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,006,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD traded down $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $86.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.22. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,505 shares of company stock worth $3,616,211. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

