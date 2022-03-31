Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DLMAF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Dollarama stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $57.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

