Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.17.

Get Dollarama alerts:

TSE:DOL traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$71.62. The company had a trading volume of 407,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.16. Dollarama has a one year low of C$51.50 and a one year high of C$72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.33 billion and a PE ratio of 35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.