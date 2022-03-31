Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.17.

DOL stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$66.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.16. The company has a market cap of C$21.33 billion and a PE ratio of 35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$51.50 and a 12 month high of C$72.37.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

