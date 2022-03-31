Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$74.00 at CIBC

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.17.

Shares of DOL traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$71.62. 407,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,129. Dollarama has a one year low of C$51.50 and a one year high of C$72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$66.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.16.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

