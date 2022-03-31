Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$75.00 at National Bankshares

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.17.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of TSE:DOL traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$71.62. The company had a trading volume of 407,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,129. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$51.50 and a twelve month high of C$72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$21.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.16.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

About Dollarama (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.