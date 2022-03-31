Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$77.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.17.

DOL traded up C$0.43 on Thursday, hitting C$71.62. 407,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,129. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$51.50 and a 52 week high of C$72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.33 billion and a PE ratio of 35.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.16.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

