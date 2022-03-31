Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$79.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.17.

Shares of TSE:DOL traded up C$0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 407,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,129. Dollarama has a one year low of C$51.50 and a one year high of C$72.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.16.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

