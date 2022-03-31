Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Stock Price Down 6%

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 12,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,727,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOMA. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.

In other news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

