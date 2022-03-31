Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.75. Approximately 8,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 411,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

DRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,783 shares of company stock worth $254,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 83,517 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

