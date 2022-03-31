Dynamite (DYNMT) Achieves Market Cap of $20,558.53

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Dynamite has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $20,558.53 and approximately $70,021.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00299242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000619 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.06 or 0.01376372 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,542 coins and its circulating supply is 386,836 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

